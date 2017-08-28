YOU COULD WIN UP TO $1,000 FROM TEMPE MARKETPLACE AND 94.5 KOOL FM!

CELEBRATE 10-YEARS WITH TEMPE MARKETPLACE!
Say cheers to 10 years with live music, prizes, bites and $10,000 in giveaways – 10 attendees will win and walk away with $1,000 each! Enjoy three hours of live music supported by KOOL FM!
WHAT YOU COULD WIN:
- Play our punchboard game for $10 gift cards to one of Tempe Marketplace’s fabulous stores, or even $1,000 in Visa gift cards!
How to Win:
- Listen to The New 94.5 KOOL FM each weekday beginning September 11, 2017 at 6:00 AM through Friday, September 24, 2017 at 11:59PM.
- When given the cue, text the keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON
TEMPE MARKETPLACE 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY!
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.