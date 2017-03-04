WIN TICKETS TO THE PHOENIX SYMPHONY: LED ZEPPELIN

Music of Led Zeppelin

Bridging the gulf between rock ’n’ roll and classical music, The Phoenix Symphony will blow you away with the return of the popular Music of Led Zeppelin, performed under the stars at Mesa Amphitheatre. Amplified by a full rock band, creator Brent Havens will conduct the orchestra as they capture Led Zeppelin’s sheer blast and power, riff for riff, while churning out new musical colors. The two-plus-hour concert features classic Zeppelin tunes, including “Stairway to Heaven,” “Heartbreaker,” “Black Dog,” “Immigrant Song” and more.

