Win Tickets to the Goodguys Southwest Nationals Car Show!

Calling all classic car fans! The Goodguys 20th Southwest Nationals Car Show is finally here! This giant outdoor “cool cars, cool people and good times” event features over 3,000 hot rods, custom cars, classics, muscle cars and trucks through 1972 vintage. In addition to the acres of gleaming vintage vehicles the event showcases: Vendor Exhibits and vendor midway

Giant Swap meet and cars for sale corral

The Top 12 cars of the Year presented by Meguiar’s

Saturday Specialty Parking areas featuring two new areas—the Tri Five Chevy area and the Camaro Corral—celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Chevy Camaro

Goodguys AutoCross racing competition

The Duel in the Desert AutoCross Finals Shootout on Saturday

Model & Pedal car show

Live musical entertainment

Nitro Thunderfest Dragster Exhibition on Friday and Saturday

Kids’ zone—featuring the PPG coloring contest, Revell model car make n’ take, arts & crafts and fun for little ones!

K&N Filters All American Sunday – open to all years American made and powered vehicles on Sunday

Awards ceremony at 2:22 pm on Sunday

