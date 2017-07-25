WIN TICKETS TO SEE UB40

ub40 2017 720 WIN TICKETS TO SEE UB40
94.5 KOOL FM is sending you to see UB40 legends Ali, Astro and Mickey with guests Raging Fyah at Marquee Theatre on July 25, 2017.

The original line-up of UB40 with Ali, Astro and Mickey enjoyed huge success over a period of 30 years from 1979 until 2008, including number 1 album’s and multiple top 10 gold and platinum selling albums plus Grammy nominations and 4 number ones worldwide, with a total of 70 million plus sales.

Register to win your tickets to see them live at Marquee Theatre on July, 25th!

How can you win?

  • Just enter below!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win? 

  • Two (2) tickets to see UB40 at Marquee Theatre on july 25, 2017!

Listen Live