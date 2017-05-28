

94.5 KOOL FM HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE U2!

U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, is coming to Valley on September 19th at University of Phoenix Stadium. Tickets for the newly added Phoenix show will go on sale this Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 am.

Currently wowing fans and critics alike across North America, U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 wraps up North America July 1st, heading on to Europe where it kicks off a sold out tour with two shows in London on July 8th & 9th followed by concerts in Berlin, Rome, Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels. It will then relaunch in North America September 3rd with a return to Detroit – the city where U2 first played a headline stadium show back on April 30th, 1987 at the Silverdome on the original Joshua Tree Tour. The Phoenix show is history in the making as the original 1987 Joshua Tree Tour started and ended at ASU in Tempe, AZ. The tour kicked off April 2, 1987, at ASU University Activity Center (now Wells Fargo Arena) and ended December 20 that year at Sun Devil Stadium.

