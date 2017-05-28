WIN TICKETS TO SEE THE GLASS CASTLE

Chronicling the adventures of an eccentric, resilient and tight-knit family, THE GLASS CASTLE is a remarkable story of unconditional love. Oscar winner Brie Larson brings Jeannette Walls’s best-selling memoir to life as a young woman who, influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father (Woody Harrelson), found the fiery determination to carve out a successful life on her own terms.

The film opens to the public soon, but we’re sending you to the advance screening on August 8, 2017.

Register for a chance to win your tickets from KOOL FM.

How can you win?

Just enter below!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?