

WIN TICKETS TO SEE TAYLOR DAYNE

One of music’s most dynamic artists, Taylor Dayne, is coming to The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort on Friday, January 20, 2017.

Her unique vocal style has earned her numerous best-selling gold and platinum albums, which produced seventeen Top 20 singles. Enjoy chart-topping hits such as “Tell It to My Heart,” “Love Will Lead You Back,” and “Prove Your Love.” She has sold more than 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earning three Grammy nominations.

Win your tickets from 94.5 KOOL FM.

How can you win?

Just enter below from 94.5 KOOL FM!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?