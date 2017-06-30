WIN TICKETS TO SEE SANTANA

Ten time GRAMMY®-Award, three time Latin GRAMMY®-Award winning rock icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana and his band SANTANA will bring The Transmogrify Tour to the U.S. this spring, performing passion-filled songs from their forty years of career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond. The tour makes a stop in Phoenix on Friday, June 30th at Ak-Chin Pavilion.

For tickets and information go to www.Santana.com.

Delivered with a level of passion and soul equal to the legendary sonic charge of his guitar, the sound of Carlos Santana is one of the world’s best-known musical signatures. For more than four decades—from Santana’s earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco—Carlos has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries.

