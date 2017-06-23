WIN TICKETS TO SEE QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT



Back by popular demand, Queen + Adam Lambert will rock North America this summer with a highly-anticipated 25-city arena tour kicking off June 23 in Glendale, Arizona at Gila River Arena.

After wildly successful and sold out tours throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin and North America, Brian May, Roger Taylor + Adam Lambert will debut a brand new show specially designed and created for this outing, bringing fans all their favorite Queen hits, like “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We Are The Champions”. The high-energy concert will bring their history alive in all its passion and glory, with stops in Phoenix, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and more, before wrapping on August 5 in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center. The tour is presented by Live Nation.

Tickets are now on sale at www.LiveNation.com.

Or register for your chance to win tickets!

How can you win?

Just enter below from 94.5 KOOL FM!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?