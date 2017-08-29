WIN TICKETS TO SEE PAT, NEIL AND TOTO

WIN TICKETS TO SEE PAT BENATAR, NEIL GIRALDO, AND TOTO!
Two multi-Grammy Award winning groups: TOTO and PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO will team up this summer for a co-headline run of shows in North America including a Phoenix show on August 29th at Comerica Theatre.
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and the box office.
How can you win?
- Just enter below.
*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*
What can you win?
- Two (2) tickets to see Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, and TOTO at Comcerica Theatre on August 29, 2017.