WIN TICKETS TO SEE KENNY LOGGINS AND MICHAEL MCDONALD

The Good Life Festival at Encanterra presents the legendary Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald!

Kenny Loggins’ remarkable four-decade-plus career has brought him from the top of the charts to the toast of the Grammys. He’s had smash hits on Hollywood’s favorite soundtracks, rocked worldwide stages, and found his way into children’s hearts while bringing his soulful, beautiful voice to platinum albums of a stunning variety of genres. His gift for crafting deeply emotional music is unparalleled.

Two notes is all it takes to recognize the voice of five-time Grammy Award winning Michael McDonald – Distinctive and soulful, it is one of the most yearningly emotive voices of our times. To this add formidable songwriting and keyboard skills, and you have an artist who has been a singular musical presence for four decades.

On Saturday, April 8, 2017 you can see them live at Encanterra for The Good Life Festival.

