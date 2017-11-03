WIN TICKETS TO SEE HALL & OATES



Get ready for the concert experience of the year!

The number one selling duo in music history is coming back to the Valley. Don’t miss Daryl Hall & John Oates at Gila River Arena on Monday, July 17, 2017. And this time they’re bringing international music icons, Tears For Fears with them.

Register for your chance to win tickets from 94.5 KOOL FM.

How can you win?

Just enter below.

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?