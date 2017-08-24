WIN TICKETS TO SEE FOREIGNER

foreigner online 2017 720 WIN TICKETS TO SEE FOREIGNER
Foreigner, the band behind the classics “Juke Box Hero,” “Hot Blooded,” and “Cold As Ice,” is turning 40 this year and they’re bringing their friends along for the year-long celebration.

On August 24th you can celebrate with them too as they make their way to Ak-Chin Pavilion, along with Cheap Tick.

For more information CLICK HERE

94.5 KOOL FM is giving you a chance to win tickets!

How can you win?

  • Just enter below from 94.5 KOOL FM!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win? 

  • Two (2) tickets to see Foreigner and Cheap Trick at Ak-Chin Pavilion on August 24, 2017!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live