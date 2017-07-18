WIN TICKETS TO SEE EARTH WIND & FIRE AND CHIC

Two of the most successful and critically-acclaimed bands Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers announced that they will be heading out on tour. 2054 The Tour, promoted by Live Nation, will take the multi-platinum selling groups through major U.S. cities making a stop in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena on July 18th. Amping up the summer fun, 2054 The Tour will feature a special guest DJ and a specialized seating configuration toward the front of the stage where seats will have additional space between them to encourage audiences to dance the night away.

