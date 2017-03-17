WIN TICKETS TO SEE DEPECHE MODE



As promised, Depeche Mode continues to roll out their Global Spirit Tour, with the second leg bringing their stunning live show to fans in Phoenix on September 27th at Ak-Chin Pavilion!

The Global Spirit Tour is in support of the band’s upcoming 14th studio album, Spirit, out on March 17, 2017 via Columbia Records. The album’s powerful and timely first single, “Where’s The Revolution”, has already been well-received by critics and fans alike, lauded as a strong “return to form” for Depeche Mode. Spirit has already garnered critical acclaim in early previews, with Q Magazine calling it “the most energized Depeche Mode album in years.”

Register for your chance to win tickets from 94.5 KOOL FM.

How can you win?

Just enter below.

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?