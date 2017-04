WIN TICKETS TO SEE BRUCE HORNSBY AND THE NOICEMAKERS!

They’re coming to the Valley to make some noise this summer!

Don’t miss your chance to see Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers at Celebrity Theatre.

Register to win your tickets from The New 94.5 KOOL FM!

How can you win?

Just enter below.

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?