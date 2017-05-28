WIN TICKETS TO SEE BOB SEGER & THE SILVER BULLET BAND

Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band will launch their 2017 North American Tour this summer. Don’t miss the 2017 Runaway Train Tour when it comes to Phoenix on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Tickets for the Phoenix show go on sale Friday, June 16th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com and the box office.

