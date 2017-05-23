WIN TICKETS TO SEE ANN WILSON!

It is widely recognized, by both fans and peers alike, that Ann Wilson owns one of the most formidable voices in rock history. That voice has propelled Heart, a collaborative with her sister Nancy, to twenty Top 40 hits, and over 35 million albums sold worldwide.

Ann also possesses one of music’s more distinctive voices, and she’s been marking a distinction as of late. After appearing alongside Nancy for the better part of 45 years, she’s currently on the road as a solo act, backed by a veteran band, and winning rave reviews.

