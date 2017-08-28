WIN TICKETS TO BAZ IN VEGAS

BAZ has been called “the ultimate date night” by Towleroad, and is inspired by director Baz Luhrmann’s most romantic films, Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge, and The Great Gatsby. The show will captivate with soul-stirring music and stunning performances from an ensemble cast of vocalists, actors, and dancers!

Listen to The New 94.5 KOOL FM to win tickets to BAZ in Las Vegas!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN



Two (2) On-Stage VIP tickets to experience BAZ – A Musical Mash-up live at The Palazzo ® Theatre

Theatre Dinner for two (2) at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Two (2) night stay at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, NV

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this weekend to get your Keywords.

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting! You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

MORE INFO:

About BAZ – A Musical Mash-up:

About The Palazzo ® Las Vegas

For those seeking a luxurious escape, The Palazzo Las Vegas offers an alluring and elegant resort experience in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. Guests enjoy chic all-suite accommodations, world-class shopping, including a flagship Barneys New York, and lavish dining experiences from renowned chefs Mario Batali, Emeril Lagasse and Wolfgang Puck. Soaring lobbies and atriums open to exclusive resort amenities, including The Aquatic Club, Grand Canal Shoppes and the famed Canyon Ranch SpaClub. The resort, which is conveniently connected to The Venetian Las Vegas, features more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting and convention space. For more information, visit palazzo.com, @palazzovegas and facebook.com/palazzolasvegas. The Palazzo Las Vegas is a property of global integrated resorts developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

Guidelines:

Must be 21 years of age or older. Prize may be used only for the date(s) specified. Hotel guest room accommodations for winner and guest, double occupancy, based on availability. Not redeemable for cash, not transferable, may not be combined with another offer. Winner must use all prize components in a single visit. Winner may not substitute prize components. In the unlikely event that one or more of the prize components is not available for any reason, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reserves the right to substitute an experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. Winners are responsible for all other travel needs (e.g. travel, mini-bar, and excursions). Gratuities are not included. Hotel guest must present a major credit card at check-in to guarantee hotel charges not included in this prize. Management reserves all rights.