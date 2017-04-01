Win A Vegas Getaway To See Rod Stewart!

KEEP IT ON KOOL AND YOU COULD BE OFF ON A KOOL VEGAS GETAWAY!

94.5 KOOL FM WANTS TO SEND YOU TO SEE ROD STEWART IN LAS VEGAS!

Rod Stewart returns to Las Vegas with his resident show, Rod Stewart: THE HITS. at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace March 15th – April 1st, 2017. Tickets on sale NOW at axs.com! We’ll send you to the show and include a two night stay at Caesars Palace.

Fans who have seen his amazing, high-energy shows in arenas & stadiums will now be able to see him in a much smaller and more intimate venue.

Rod Stewart has one of the greatest and most distinctive voices in rock history—no less than the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, called Stewart “the best white soul singer.”

With no shortage of chart-topping tracks, “Rod Stewart: The Hits” delivers show stopping classics spanning five decades that captivates fans with an ever-changing set list including: “You Wear It Well”, “Maggie May”, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy”, “The First Cut is the Deepest”, “Tonight’s The Night” and “Hot Legs”, with some timeless rarities and newer hits off ‘Time’ and ‘Another Country’ often adding to the mix.

Here’s how you can win :

LISTEN to Maria & Chad on 94.5 KOOL FM in the 8:00 AM hour for the KEYWORD and the CUE TO TEXT.

to Maria & Chad on 94.5 KOOL FM in the hour for the and the TEXT the KEYWORD to 22945! (You will receive a confirmatory text. Message and data rates may apply)

the On February 24th, KOOL FM will randomly select one Grand Prize winner from all qualifiers and send them to see Rod Stewart in Las Vegas.

Tickets for performances March 15th through April 1st, 2017 are now on sale!

Tickets may be purchased in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office, by calling 866-320-9763 or online by visiting http://www.thecolosseum.com or http://www.axs.com, keyword “Rod Stewart.” Orders are subject to additional service charges and fees.

Ticket prices are $49/ $69/ $99/ $165/ $250 (prices include 9% Live Entertainment Tax). For groups of 10 or more, call 866-574-3851. Showtime 7:30 p.m.

Rod Stewart Ticket Link, CLICK HERE

VIP ticket packages are available at AXS.com

For additional show and ticket information, www.casearspalace.com become a fan of The Colosseum on Facebook or follow updates from The Colosseum on Twitter.

You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for details.

Brought to you by: