

Win A Vegas Getaway To See Cher!

KEEP IT ON KOOL AND YOU COULD BE OFF ON A KOOL VEGAS GETAWAY!

THE NEW 94.5 KOOL FM WANTS TO SEND YOU TO SEE CHER IN LAS VEGAS!

The Iconic, Legendary Cher returns to Las Vegas with her exclusive residency Classic Cher live at Park Theater at Monte Carlo!

What can you win?

Two (2) tickets to Classic Cher (Valid one date between May 3 – 20). Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com

(Valid one date between May 3 – 20). Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com Two Night stay at Monte Carlo Las Vegas

Here’s how you can win :

LISTEN to The New 94.5 KOOL FM all weekend for the KEYWORD and the CUE TO TEXT.

to The New 94.5 KOOL FM all weekend for the and the TEXT the KEYWORD to 22945! (You will receive a confirmatory text. Message and data rates may apply)

the (You will receive a confirmatory text. Message and data rates may apply) On March 6th, The New 94.5 KOOL FM will randomly select one Grand Prize winner from all qualifiers and send them to see Cher in Las Vegas.

You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for details.