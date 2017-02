Nothing says “I LOVE YOU!” like delicious treats!

94.5 KOOL FM is giving you a chance to win a Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery Golden Ticket for a dozen gourmet cupcakes. With so many delightful flavors, you are sure to find something to satisfy your Valentine’s sweet tooth.

For more information CLICK HERE

How can you win?

Just enter below from 94.5 KOOL FM!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?