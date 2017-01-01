Treat your home to something nice!

Listen to Maria & Chad on 94.5 KOOL FM for your Keywords and Cue to Text for a chance to win a Living Spaces gift card.

Hurry in to Living Spaces for the President’s Day Event, where you’ll find amazing deals for the entire home! And pay no interest until two thousand nineteen on select purchases with your good credit, but only for a limited time at Living Spaces!

You Could Win:

A $200 Living Spaces gift card

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM weekdays beginning Monday, February 13th through Friday, February 17th for Keywords at 8AM!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!