Win A Journey To Vegas!

THE NEW 94.5 KOOL FM WANTS TO SEND YOU ON A JOURNEY TO VEGAS!

JOURNEY wowed fans and critics in 2015 with nine sold out shows during its first residency, Journey Las Vegas, at The Joint. Back by popular demand, the band will once again make the award-winning venue its home with new shows featuring co-founders Neal Schon (lead guitarist) and Ross Valory (bass), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) and Arnel Pineda (lead singer), and virtuoso drummer Steve Smith who returned to Journey in 2016 after nearly 17 years since touring with the band. All Wednesday evening shows during the residency will exclusively feature performances of the band’s seventh studio album, Escape, and Journey’s eighth studio album, Frontiers, in their entirety. “I couldn’t be more excited to be returning to The Joint for our second-ever residency,” said Schon. “Our run in Las Vegas will definitely be the highlight of 2017 for us.”

Through persistence and raw talent, the band has reached rare heights by selling more than 15 million copies of its Greatest Hits album, earning a total of 19 Top 40 singles, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, producing 25 Gold and Platinum albums and headlining its first- and now second – ever residencies at The Joint. Since its formation in 1973, Journey has kept the music alive with classic-rock radio airplay and a touring schedule unlike any other. TV series such as FOX’s “Glee” and HBO’s “The Sopranos” have also made the group’s song, “Don’t Stop Believin’,” a sensation decades after its release.

“Journey’s first residency, Journey Las Vegas, blew everyone away and we’re thrilled to have them back,” said Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of entertainment at AEG Live Las Vegas. “Journey is an iconic band and their songs resonate with so many people of different ages and backgrounds worldwide. Their second residency is going to be bigger than ever, giving fans what they want plus more.”

What Can You Win?

Two (2) tickets to legendary rock band JOURNEY as they return to The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas for a second, nine-show residency, JOURNEY LAS VEGAS, May 3rd – 20th

One (1) night stay at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Two (2) Photo op passes with members of Journey

Here’s how you can win :

LISTEN to The New 94.5 KOOL FM for the KEYWORD and the CUE TO TEXT.

TEXT the KEYWORD to 22945! (You will receive a confirmatory text. Message and data rates may apply)

On March 10th, KOOL FM will randomly select one Grand Prize winner from all qualifiers and send them to see Journey in Las Vegas.

Tickets start at $59.50 (plus applicable service fees) and go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel box office, by calling 888.9.AXS.TIX or online at www.axs.com. For VIP ticket packages including premium seating options, please contact jointvip@hrhvegas.com. For groups of 12 or more, please call 702.693.4017 or contact darnson@hrhvegas.com.

You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for details.