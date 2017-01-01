WIN A GIFT FOR MOM FROM KOOL!
Forget the flowers and chocolate. What mom really wants this year is a spa day away from the kids. Listen to Maria and Chad for a chance to win a Mother’s Day gift for the special lady in your life.
WHAT SHE COULD WIN:
A Retreat Package from Madison Avenue Salon & Day Spa including:
- 1 Hour Swedish Massage
- European Facial
- Spa Pedicure
- Spa Manicure
Enjoy these Mother’s Day Specials going on now at Madison Avenue Salon & Day Spa.
BLISS Package
- 3 Swedish Massages (1 hour each) for only $147 ($49 per each massage)
Hands and Feet Package
- One Spa Manicure and one Spa Pedicure for only $60
Gift Cards
- Purchase any Gift Card with a minimum value of $75 and receive a $10 retail voucher
Spa packages above available for entire month of May 2017
FOUR LOCATIONS IN THE VALLEY:
Foothills
4910 E. Chandler Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85048
480.759.3308
Fulton Ranch
4955 S. Alma School Rd., Chandler, AZ 85248
480.621.7703
Chandler
3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226
480.899.8905
Gilbert Oasis
81 S. McQueen Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85233
480.300.5100