WIN A GIFT FOR MOM FROM KOOL!

Forget the flowers and chocolate. What mom really wants this year is a spa day away from the kids. Listen to Maria and Chad for a chance to win a Mother’s Day gift for the special lady in your life.

WHAT SHE COULD WIN:

A Retreat Package from Madison Avenue Salon & Day Spa including:

1 Hour Swedish Massage

European Facial

Spa Pedicure

Spa Manicure

Enjoy these Mother’s Day Specials going on now at Madison Avenue Salon & Day Spa.

BLISS Package

3 Swedish Massages (1 hour each) for only $147 ($49 per each massage)

Hands and Feet Package

One Spa Manicure and one Spa Pedicure for only $60

Gift Cards

Purchase any Gift Card with a minimum value of $75 and receive a $10 retail voucher

Spa packages above available for entire month of May 2017

FOUR LOCATIONS IN THE VALLEY:

Foothills

4910 E. Chandler Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85048

480.759.3308

Fulton Ranch

4955 S. Alma School Rd., Chandler, AZ 85248

480.621.7703

Chandler

3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226

480.899.8905

Gilbert Oasis

81 S. McQueen Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85233

480.300.5100