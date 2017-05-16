WET & WILD TEXT WEEKEND!
It’s going to be a scorching summer! But The New 94.5 KOOL FM is keeping you “KOOL” with a 6-pack of tickets to Wet & Wild.
Listen all weekend to win!
WHAT YOU COULD WIN:
- Six (6) pack of tickets to Wet & Wild
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all weekend for your Keywords!
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.