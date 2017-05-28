UB40 Red Red Wine Text Weekend

WIN TICKETS AND A BOTTLE OF UB40’S RED RED WINE BORDEAUX SUPÉRIEUR!

Listen all weekend The New 94.5 KOOL FM for a chance to win tickets to see UB40 at Marquee Theatre and a bottle of their Red Red Wine!

Red Red Wine is the product of a partnership between UB40 and Eminent Life, who have created a special wine to celebrate Britain’s biggest reggae legends forthcoming tour for Summer 2017 and new album “Unplugged”.

A classic blend of Merlot and Cabernet Franc grapes, this red, red wine is an archetypal claret – a deep colour with plenty of warm blackberry flavours and a long and elegant finish. Very drinkable. It takes a while to open out, so either decant it or open the bottle an hour before you want to drink it and use up the time by listening to Ali, Astro and Mickey’s top hits.

The band’s much anticipated return to the music scene coincides with the launch of their ‘Red Red Wine’ and hails their new era of music and beverage ventures. The Tour presents an excellent opportunity to see UB40 – featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue with their fantastic 8-piece reggae band at their best as they bring their enthusiasm, passion and winning combination of chilled and upbeat tracks to the centre stage.

For tour dates visit ub40.org.

Find out more about Eminent Life on Facebook and Twitter.

WHAT YOU CAN WIN



Four (2) balcony tickets to see UB40 at Marquee Theatre on Tuesday, July 25, 2017

One bottle of Red Red Wine Bordeaux Supérieur

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all weekend, from July 21st until July 23rd, for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!