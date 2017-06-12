U2 WINNING WEEKEND

U2 is making their way back to Phoenix, and we want to send you to the show!

Listen to The New 94.5 KOOL FM to win!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN



Two (2) tickets to see U2 at University of Phoenix Stadium on September 19, 2017

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM this weekend until September 4th for Keywords.

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!