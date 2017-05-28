U2 FOR TWO



Wanna see U2 when they make their way to Phoenix? How about when they head to San Diego?

The New 94.5 is going to send you to both show! And we’ll set you up with hotel and some spending cash!

Listen to The New 94.5 KOOL FM to win!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN



Two (2) tickets to see U2 at University of Phoenix Stadium on September 19, 2017

Two (2) tickets to see U2 at Qualcomm Stadium on September 22, 2017

One (1) night hotel stay in San Diego

$100 gift card

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM weekdays, from July 31st until Friday, August 11th, for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!