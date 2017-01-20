TAYLOR DAYNE VIP TEXT CONTEST

Don’t miss Taylor Dayne live at Talking Stick Resort!

On Friday, January 20th she’ll take the stage at The Showroom to perform her chart-topping hits such as “Tell It to My Heart,” “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love.” and more.

And this week 94.5 KOOL FM is giving you a chance to win a VIP package – tickets to the show, and a roundtrip Limo ride from Jet Limousines.

You Could Win:

Two tickets to see Taylor Dayne at Talking Stick Resort on January 20, 2017

Roundtrip Limo ride from Jet Limousine

How to Win:

Listen to the 94.5 KOOL FM beginning Tuesday, January 3rd through Friday, January 6th for Keywords at 6AM, 8AM, 11AM, 3PM, and 5PM!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!