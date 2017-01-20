Taylor Dayne Text Weekend 1-13

On Friday, January 20th Taylor Dayne will take the stage at The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort to perform her chart-topping hits such as “Tell It to My Heart,” “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love.” and more.
This weekend 94.5 KOOL FM is giving you a chance to win tickets to the show. And it’s a 3-day weekend! That means even more chances for you to win!
You Could Win:
- Two tickets to see Taylor Dayne at Talking Stick Resort on January 20, 2017
How to Win:
- Listen to the 94.5 KOOL FM beginning Friday, January 13th at 4pm through Monday, January 16th for Keywords every hour!
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
