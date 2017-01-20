Taylor Dayne Text Weekend 1-13

taylor dayne text weekend Taylor Dayne Text Weekend 1 13

On Friday, January 20th Taylor Dayne will take the stage at The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort to perform her chart-topping hits such as “Tell It to My Heart,” “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love.” and more.

This weekend 94.5 KOOL FM is giving you a chance to win tickets to the show.  And it’s a 3-day weekend!  That means even more chances for you to win!

You Could Win:

  • Two tickets to see Taylor Dayne at Talking Stick Resort on January 20, 2017

How to Win:

  • Listen to the 94.5 KOOL FM beginning Friday, January 13th at 4pm through Monday, January 16th for Keywords every hour!
  • When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live