Taylor Dayne Text Weekend 1-13

On Friday, January 20th Taylor Dayne will take the stage at The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort to perform her chart-topping hits such as “Tell It to My Heart,” “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love.” and more.

This weekend 94.5 KOOL FM is giving you a chance to win tickets to the show. And it’s a 3-day weekend! That means even more chances for you to win!

You Could Win:

Two tickets to see Taylor Dayne at Talking Stick Resort on January 20, 2017

How to Win:

Listen to the 94.5 KOOL FM beginning Friday, January 13th at 4pm through Monday, January 16th for Keywords every hour!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!