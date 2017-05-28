SEE BRYAN FERRY AT THE CHELSEA IN LAS VEGAS!



From his earliest recordings with Roxy Music at the beginning of the 1970s through the romantic, stylized solo output of the decades following, Bryan Ferry has taken his place as one of the most iconic and innovative artists to emerge in popular music. In his work you hear a vocal and lyrical brilliance that merges the intensity of Lou Reed, the poise of Sinatra and the charisma of Serge Gainsbourg. But then there is something extra – a verve and performance so ultra-modern that it continually breaks new ground.

The New 94.5 KOOL-FM is giving you a chance to see him live in Las Vegas!

You could win the Grand Prize of two tickets to see Bryan Ferry on August 17th at The Chelsea, and a night stay all at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, elevating the Las Vegas experience.

How can you win?

Just enter below!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?