SANTANA TEXT WEEKEND

Ten time GRAMMY®-Award, three time Latin GRAMMY®-Award winning rock icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana and his band SANTANA will bring The Transmogrify Tour to the U.S. this spring, performing passion-filled songs from their forty years of career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond. The tour makes a stop in Phoenix on Friday, June 30th at Ak-Chin Pavilion.

This weekend 94.5 KOOL FM is giving you a chance to win your tickets!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see Santana at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Friday, June 30th

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM beginning Friday, February 17th through Monday, February 20th for Keywords every hour!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!