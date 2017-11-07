ROD STEWART IN VEGAS TEXTING WEEKEND

Rod Stewart returns to Las Vegas with his resident show, Rod Stewart: THE HITS live at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace June 12th – June 23rd, 2018. Tickets on sale NOW at axs.com!

Two tickets to Rod Stewart: THE HITS (June 12 – 23, 2018)

Two-night stay in the Palace Tower at Caesars Palace Las Vegas

Legendary rock icon Rod Stewart continues his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with Rod Stewart: The Hits June 12 – 23, 2018.

Fans who have seen his amazing, high-energy shows in arenas & stadiums will now be able to see him in a much smaller and more intimate venue.

Rod Stewart has one of the greatest and most distinctive voices in rock history—no less than the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, called Stewart “the best white soul singer.”

With no shortage of chart-topping tracks, “Rod Stewart: The Hits” delivers show stopping classics spanning five decades that captivates fans with an ever-changing set list including: “You Wear It Well”, “Maggie May”, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy”, “The First Cut is the Deepest”, “Tonight’s The Night” and “Hot Legs”, with some timeless rarities and newer hits off ‘Time’ and ‘Another Country’ often adding to the mix.

World-renowned Las Vegas hotel and casino and voted “Best Strip Hotel” by the readers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Julius Tower, the 181-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace . The 85-acre resort offers 25 diverse dining options including the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, as well as celebrity chef-branded restaurants by Gordon Ramsay, Bobby Flay, Nobu Matsuhisa, Guy Savoy, Searsucker Las Vegas and MR CHOW Las Vegas. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square-feet of casino space, a five-acre Garden of the Gods pool oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa and the new 75,000 square-foot OMNIA Nightclub. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine’s Venue of the Decade, spotlights world-class entertainers including Celine Dion, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Mariah Carey and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. For more information, please visit www.caesarspalace.com . Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter.

Must be 21 years of age or older. Prize may be used only for the date(s) specified. Hotel guest room accommodations for winner and guest, double occupancy, three days and two nights based on availability. Not redeemable for cash, not transferable, may not be combined with another offer. Winner must use all prize components in a single visit. Winner may not substitute prize components. In the unlikely event that one or more of the prize components is not available for any reason, Caesars Palace reserves the right to substitute a Las Vegas experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. In the unlikely event that the artist does not perform during the scheduled trip, for any reason, Caesars Palace may substitute a Las Vegas resort experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. Caesars Palace is not responsible for transportation. Gratuities are not included. Hotel guest must present a major credit card at check-in to guarantee hotel charges not included in this prize.