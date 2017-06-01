Rick Astley Text Weekend 1-6-17

For the first time in almost 30 years Rick Astley will be touring in support of his new album and greatest hits. On January 22nd he’ll be rolling through the Valley to perform live at Marquee Theatre. And this weekend 94.5 is giving you a chance to win your tickets.

You Could Win:

Two tickets to see Rick Astley at Marquee Theatre on on January 22, 2017



How to Win:

Listen to the 94.5 KOOL FM beginning at 4PM on Friday, January 6th through Sunday, January 8th for Keywords every hour!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules