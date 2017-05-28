QUEEN AND ADAM LAMBERT TEXT WEEKEND

Queen and Adam Lambert are coming to Ak-Chin Pavilion on Friday June 23rd! Wanna see them?

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets from The New 94.5 KOOL-FM.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN

Two tickets to see Queen and Adam Lambert at Gila River Arena on June 23, 2017

HOW TO WIN

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all weekend for your Keywords every hour!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!