KOOL-A-POOLooza 2017 Concert PhotosWhat a great night at Talking Stick Resort! We kicked KOOL-A-POOLooza off with our 2017 Battle of the Cover Bands Winners - Ultimate Bon Jovi! DJ Pauly kept the party going before jumping into more live music! Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band, Led Zepagain and L.A.vation-The World's Greatest Tribute to U2 kept fans dancing and singing along! #BeingKOOL #KOOLConcerts #KOOLaPOOLooza