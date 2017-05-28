PAT, NEIL AND TOTO TEXT WINNING WEEKEND!

Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and TOTO are performing at Comerica Theatre on August 29, and your friends at 94.5 KOOL FM want to hook you up with tickets to the show!

Listen this weekend to win!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN



Two (2) tickets to see Pat, Neil and TOTO at Comerica Theatre

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all weekend, from now until August 27, for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!