It’s an Ostrich Festival VIP Text Weekend!

The 2017 Ostrich Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever with live performances by Gin Blossoms, Eddie Money, Los Lobos and more, along with amazing acts, great food, beverages and of course ostriches!

This weekend 94.5 KOOL FM is giving you a chance to win VIP passes for each day, which includes food and drinks!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) VIP tickets to the Ostrich Festival at Tumbleweed Park to see the following artists: Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors on March 10, 2017 Eddie Money and Starship on March 11, 2017 Los Lobos, Forever in Your Mind and Blaine Long on March 12, 2017 And you may even get the chance to meet one of these artists!



HOW TO WIN:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM beginning Friday, February 24th through Sunday, February 26th for Keywords every hour!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!