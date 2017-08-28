OPENING NIGHT THOR AT HARKINS

Harkins at Tempe Marketplace is throwing the biggest Thor fan event, and we want to send you and a friend to the party!
Listen to The New 94.5 KOOL FM to win!
WHAT YOU CAN WIN
- Two (2) tickets to the opening night Thor Fan Event on Nov. 2, including a free large popcorn, exclusive behind-the-scenes viewing, and a collectible coin
- A Harkins gift basket including 2 loyalty cups, 1 Harkins loyalty t-shirt, 4 Harkins tickets, and 2 popcorn vouchers
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this weekend to get your Keywords.
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.