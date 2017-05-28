LOST LAKE WINNING WEEKEND!
Don’t miss more than 40 musical acts over 3 days on multiple stages, including Huey Lewis & The News.
This weekend we’re giving you a chance to win your tickets for the Lost Lake Festival on October 20-22, 2017.
Listen to The New 94.5 KOOL FM to win!
WHAT YOU CAN WIN
- Two (2) tickets to the Lost Lake Festival at Steele Indian School Park on October 20-22, 2017.
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all weekend, from July 28th until July 30th, for your Keywords!
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.