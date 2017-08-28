LOST LAKE TEXTING WEEKEND

It’s almost time for the first ever Lost Lake Festival! This event is going to be awesome, with a performance by Huey Lewis & The News, food from local restaurants, craft brews, games, sports, and much more!
Listen to The New 94.5 KOOL FM to win tickets to the festival!
WHAT YOU CAN WIN
- Two (2) tickets to Lost Lake Festival on October 20-22, 2017
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM this weekend until September 17th for Keywords.
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.