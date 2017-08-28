VOTE DAILY FOR YOUR FAVORITE COVER BAND Read More

LOST LAKE TEXTING WEEKEND

LOST LAKE TEXTING WEEKEND

It’s almost time for the first ever Lost Lake Festival! This event is going to be awesome, with a performance by Huey Lewis & The News, food from local restaurants, craft brews, games, sports, and much more!

Listen to The New 94.5 KOOL FM to win tickets to the festival!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN

  • Two (2) tickets to Lost Lake Festival on October 20-22, 2017

HOW TO WIN:

  • Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM this weekend until September 17th for Keywords.
  • When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

