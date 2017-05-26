KOOL FM Vacation To The Disneyland® Resort

Four pack of 3-day Park Tickets valid at Disneyland® Park or Disney California Adventure® Park

2-night stay at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to The New 94.5 KOOL FM each weekday beginning June 5, 2017 through Friday, June 16, 2017 for Keywords every hour!

When given the cue, text the keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

PLUS, for another chance to win, enter our online contest below as well!

Experience the excitement, music and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends- all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure Park – courtesy of The New 94.5 KOOL-FM!

Click Here to Hero Up!

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!