KOOL FM Vacation To The Disneyland® Resort

The New 94.5 KOOL-FM wants you to experience the new Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission:  BREAKOUT!  attraction at Disney California ® Park- it’s all part of Summer of Heroes!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

  • A Family vacation to the Disneyland® Resort including:
    • Four pack of 3-day Park Tickets valid at Disneyland® Park or Disney California Adventure® Park
    • 2-night stay at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel

    HOW TO WIN:

    • Listen to The New 94.5 KOOL FM each weekday beginning June 5, 2017 through Friday, June 16, 2017 for Keywords every hour!
    • When given the cue, text the keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!
    • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.
    • PLUS, for another chance to win, enter our online contest below as well!

    Experience the excitement, music and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends- all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure Park – courtesy of The New 94.5 KOOL-FM!

    *Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

    You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

  • Disclaimer: All attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to restrictions and change without notice.  As to Disney properties and artwork ©Disney  ©2017 MARVEL

