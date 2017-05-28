KOOL Concert Road Trip 2017

IT’S THE KOOL CONCERT ROAD TRIP!

94.5 KOOL CONCERT ROAD TRIP… ONE!

The KOOL Concert Road Trip is back, BIGGER and BETTER than ever!

Who do you want to see on road this summer? There are so many great concerts, how do you choose? How about a sweet festival?

Our first KOOL Concert Road Trip takes you to see The Eagles, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Journey, Earth, Wind & Fire and MORE at Classic West at Dodgers Stadium in LA on July 15th AND July 16th.

Here’s how you can win KOOL CONCERT ROAD TRIP ONE :

LISTEN to The New 94.5 KOOL FM each weekday beginning Monday, June 19th from 6 am to 6 pm for the KEYWORD and the CUE TO TEXT.

the On June 23rd, Maria & Chad will randomly select one Grand Prize winner from all the entries and send them on KOOL Concert Road Trip One!

What you can win:

Two tickets to see The Eagles, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Journey, Earth, Wind & Fire and MORE at Classic West at Dodgers Stadium in LA on July 15 th and July 16 th

and July 16 Two night hotel stay in Los Angeles area

Two tickets to see Buckingham McVie at Comerica Theatre on July 25 th

$100 Gift Card

Click here for official rules.