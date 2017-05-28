KOOL Battle Of The Cover Bands 2017

kool botkcb2017 720 KOOL Battle Of The Cover Bands 2017

DO YOU HAVE THE BEST COVER BAND IN THE VALLEY?

We’re looking for the BEST singers and vocal entertainers in the Valley to BLOW US AWAY for the chance at an incredible Grand Prize:

$1,000 AND THE TITLE OF OFFICIAL KOOL COVER BAND!

We’ll set your band up with a KOOL “Contract” for a year, hook you up a few KOOL gigs, and present your band with a $1,000 signing bonus!

Here’s How To Enter for Your Chance To Win:

  • Get your band together and shoot a video of your band jammin’ a cover track of your favorite KOOL artist!
    • Artists like Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Elton John, Doobies, Chicago, Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, Rolling Stones, Steve Miller, Huey Lewis and The News are all KOOL!
    • Or, pick your band’s best performance of a KOOL artist of your choice.
  • COMPLETE THE FORM below with all the required fields.
  • We’ll review all the entries and post our Top 50 for you to start voting!

On Monday, September 11th, come back and VOTE for the band you think should be the Official KOOL Cover Band.

Your votes will decide our TOP 10 FINALISTS, which we’ll announce on September 18th.

All performances will be judged for vocal likeness to your chosen artist, stage presence, talent, charisma, and entertainment value.

Our Top Ten Finalists will get a chance to compete LIVE in the FINAL ROUND at Talking Stick Resort & Casino on Saturday, September 23rd beginning at 7 PM!  Entry to the finals is totally FREE and everyone is invited to check it out!

If your band is the best, you’ll earn the title of Official KOOL Cover Band, a KOOL “Contract” for a year, and take home a “signing bonus” of $1,000!

kool botcb2017 importantdates 7201 KOOL Battle Of The Cover Bands 2017

We even have a couple gigs already lined up!  Our KOOL Battle of the Cover Bands winner will open the show at our 3rd Annual KOOL-A-POOLooza at the pool at Talking Stick Resort on September 30th!  Then we’re sending the winner to the Arizona State Fair to play on the Wallace & Ladmo Stage!  Plus, you never know what other KOOL events will pop up!

 

The KOOL Battle of the Cover Bands is brought to you by:

Arizona State Fair

azstatefair2017 175 KOOL Battle Of The Cover Bands 2017
Making memories for our Arizona families is what the State Fair is about. Whether it’s your first date on the Sky Ride, at a Coliseum Concert, indulging in a Funnel Cake or winning a giant stuffed panda, the Arizona State Fair brings our Community together.

Harmon Solar

harmonsolar 175 KOOL Battle Of The Cover Bands 2017
Arizona has more than 300 days of sunshine a year. That means your solar panels will keep generating energy for you throughout the year. Harmon Solar offers a variety of solar system options from leasing plans to rebates and incentives, find the option that’s right for you before the current net metering practices get changed. So if you have been thinking about solar, you need to have it in place soon That means the time to install solar is now!

Talking Stick Resort

tsr v rgb 175 KOOL Battle Of The Cover Bands 2017
Talking Stick Resort, Arizona’s top gaming and entertainment destination, offers an always-exciting assortment of choices for the ultimate experiences. From international headliners in the famous Salt River Grand Ballroom to more intimate performances in the Showroom, you will find it all here. And now, don’t miss the all new summer concert series on the brand new outdoor stage at the Pool at Talking Stick Resort. Visit talkingstickresort.com to see a full lineup of all your favorite shows and upcoming events.
Fine print: You must be 21 years of age or older as of August 14, 2017 to be eligible to enter this contest.  Your submission must showcase your band’s talents via a musical performance of a “cover song” that is not an original piece of music.  You may submit up to a TOTAL of one (1) Video during the term of the Contest.   PLEASE READ THE DIRECTIONS CAREFULLY REGARDING THE UPLOADING OF YOUR VIDEO ENTRY.  Station will NOT BE RESPOSIBLE for entries that are submitted incorrectly.  Deadline for online entry is 11:59 PM Arizona time on September 10, 2017.  A total of one (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected on Saturday, September 23, 2017.  Grand Prize winner will receive $1,000 and the title of “Official KOOL Cover Band” for a period of one (1) year.  Please allow up to 48 hours for your entry to post.  For complete contest details, please view the Official Rules

Listen Live