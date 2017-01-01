JOIN 94.5 KOOL-FM’s MARIA & CHAD AT HAPPY HOUR!
94.5 KOOL FM’s Maria & Chad are ready to celebrate Presidents Day! Chad dug up the recipe for George Washington’s beer. With a little help from The Perch Brewery, we’re serving it up! Well a modified version of the recipe anyway. Brewmaster, Bret created Maria & Chad’s Presidential Beer! We want to try it with you!
- What: Maria & Chad’s Presidential Beer Happy Hour
- When: Thursday, Fe-Brew-ary 16, 2017
- Where: The Perch Brewery located at 232 S Wall St, Chandler, AZ 85225
- Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
For more information about The Perch Brewery, CLICK HERE.
You must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcohol.
Special Thanks to:
The Perch Brewery and Pub is located in Historic Downtown Chandler Arizona. It is not only a Brewery and Pub but home to a collection of over 50 brightly colored, tropical rescue birds. The Perch is something you have to see to believe! Featuring panoramic views of Downtown Chandler from our roof top bar and lush garden landscape in the courtyard below. We have 40 craft beers on tap and an ever-changing selection of Perch beers. Our Brewmasters are responsible for our innovative beer flavor combinations like Rosemary I.P.A., Grilled Lemon Cream Ale, and Cinnamon Honey Nut Brown. Our culinary team thoughtfully prepares a delicious menu of upscale Craft Food. Our house specialties incorporate Perch and other craft beers into their ingredients. If beer isn’t your thing enjoy one of our inspired craft cocktails and a full bar. Anytime is the perfect time to treat yourself to an unforgettable experience at The Perch. CHEERS!