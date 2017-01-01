IT’S HOME! THE MAIN STREET ELECTRICAL PARADE
Come experience the lights, music and fun of the Main Street Electrical parade in Disneyland® Resort. This bright, sparkling and treasured parade returns for a limited-time engagement now through June 18.
WHAT YOU COULD WIN:
- A Family Four Pack of Two Day Park Hopper Tickets
How to Win:
- Just enter below!
CLICK HERE FOR MORE DISNEYLAND® RESORT MAGIC!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.