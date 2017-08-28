Helping Hands: Tell Us How Can We Help

Helping Hands is a CBS Radio Phoenix community focused program that is designed to leverage the strength of our radio brands, LIVE 101.5, 94.5 KOOL FM, and KMLE @ 107.9, to help make a positive impact on The Phoenix Valley.

Our motto is “Making Our Valley A Better Place.” And that is just what we intend to do.

CBS Radio has always been a partner in the community:

LIVE 101.5 has our own signature fundraising event called the High School Give Back Games in which the LIVE 101.5 crew plays a high school faculty in basketball. The public is invited to come out and watch, and all donations collected at the door go directly back to the host high school.

94.5 KOOL FM participates in partnership with CBS 5 for Paul’s Car Wash, an annual event at Desert Ridge Marketplace which raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Arizona.

KMLE @ 107.9, with the help of our friend Dierks Bentley, raised over $476,000 for the “Yarnell 19,” with the KMLE Country Cares Concert in 2013. KMLE also has partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the KMLE Country Cares for Kids Radiothon. KMLE blanketed the Phoenix airwaves for two days in December with stories of hope asking the people of the Valley to come together and donate to help kids fighting cancer and other deadly diseases.

And this is just a small sample of our involvement.

Now, through Helping Hands, we can do even more!

If you have a fundraiser, charitable event, or a Community-related project and would like some help getting the word out, LET US KNOW!*

*Please note that your submission does not guarantee a response or any promotional/advertising exposure in any form from CBS Radio Helping Hands. And, by submitting via the above form, you agree that all information entered is accurate and true, and you agree that CBS Radio may post the content provided in whole or in part on any CBS Radio Station website and/or announce the content in whole or in part on any CBS Radio Station.

**CBS Radio will never publish or announce your personal information. We ask for this information in case we need to contact you regarding your submission.