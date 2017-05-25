Depeche Mode Phoenix and Vegas

Depeche Mode continues to roll out their Global Spirit Tour, with the second leg bringing their stunning live show to fans in Phoenix on September 27th at Ak-Chin Pavilion and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 30th.
The New 94.5 KOOL FM is going to send you to both!
WHAT YOU CAN WIN:
- Two (2) tickets to see Depeche Mode at Ak-Chin Pavilion on September 27, 2017.
- Two (2) tickets to see Depeche Mode at T-Mobile Arena on September 30, 2017.
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all week for your Keywords at 6AM, 8AM, 11AM, 1PM, 3PM!
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.