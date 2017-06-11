CHICAGO DOOBIE BROTHERS TEXT WEEKEND

WIN TICKETS TO SEE CHICAGO & THE DOOBIE BROTHERS
This weekend 94.5 KOOL FM is giving you a chance to win tickets to see Chicago and The Doobie Brothers! Between both of these bands, there are a ton of hit songs you’ll certainly know all the words to. See them live at Ak-Chin Pavilion on June 11, 2017 and get ready to sing along to all their classics!
WHAT YOU COULD WIN:
- Two tickets to see Chicago and The Doobie Brothers at Ak-Chin Pavilion on June 11, 2017.
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM beginning at 4PM Friday, January 27th through Sunday, January 29th for Keywords every hour
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22945 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.